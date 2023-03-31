EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.87. EQRx shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 107,267 shares traded.

EQRx Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the third quarter worth $56,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

