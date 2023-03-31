ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

ESAC stock remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. ESGEN Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

