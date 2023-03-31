Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $130.66 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $130.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.70 or 0.00072813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,451.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00315102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00552455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00438988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,196,970 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

