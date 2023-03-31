Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 13,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,529. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.