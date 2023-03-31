Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 18,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,813,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

