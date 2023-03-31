Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

