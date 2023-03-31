Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 578,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,814,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

