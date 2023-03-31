Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Shares Up 0.8%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.20. 14,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Femasys Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.21.
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
