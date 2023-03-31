Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Shares Up 0.8%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.20. 14,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Femasys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

