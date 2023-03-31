Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Hits $300.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $300.69 million and approximately $40.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

