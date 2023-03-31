Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $297.99 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

