Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Position Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.41% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDLO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. 16,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,634. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

