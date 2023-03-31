Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.