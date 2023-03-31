Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

