First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.