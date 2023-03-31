First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $224.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

