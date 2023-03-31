First Affirmative Financial Network Has $260,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

