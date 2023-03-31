First Affirmative Financial Network Has $285,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

