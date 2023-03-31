First Affirmative Financial Network Has $546,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 1.4 %

SAP opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.