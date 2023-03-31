First Affirmative Financial Network Has $546,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Trading Up 1.4 %
SAP opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.
SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
