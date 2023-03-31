First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 4.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,320,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

