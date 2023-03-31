First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

