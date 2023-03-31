First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $273.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $676.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

