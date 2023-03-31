First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 69 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

