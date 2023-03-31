First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 8,393 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.