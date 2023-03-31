First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,038,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,633. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

