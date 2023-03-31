First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.51. 18,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 38,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $541.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

