First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 95,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 252,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

