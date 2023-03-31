First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

