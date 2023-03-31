Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.