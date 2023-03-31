Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.40%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.
