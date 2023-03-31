Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

