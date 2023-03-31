Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Jennifer Morris Acquires 652 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.54 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,696.73 ($9,797.82).

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 26th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

