Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,512,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 591,096 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 423,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

