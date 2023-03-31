Foster Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. 582,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

