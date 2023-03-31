Foster Group Inc. Buys 305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 337,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,466. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

