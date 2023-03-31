Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 398,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,177. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

