Foster Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 272,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

