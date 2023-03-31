Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 800,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,274. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

