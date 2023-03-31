Foster Group Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 318,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

