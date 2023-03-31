Foster Group Inc. Sells 20,342 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 141,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,173. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

