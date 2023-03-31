Foster Group Inc. Sells 72,172 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,172 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $86,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. 1,514,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,631. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

