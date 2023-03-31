Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.9%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 237 ($2.91). 52,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 120,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.89).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £308.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,385.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.