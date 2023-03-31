Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 181,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 74,772 shares.The stock last traded at $38.08 and had previously closed at $36.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Featured Articles

