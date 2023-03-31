Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 274,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 805% from the previous session’s volume of 30,334 shares.The stock last traded at $21.41 and had previously closed at $21.33.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,495,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,364.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 277,560 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

