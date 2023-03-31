Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 2,736,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

