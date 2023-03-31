Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Up 80.2% in March

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,903 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399 in the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 1,012,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,992. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 158.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Stories

