Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 217,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,594. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

