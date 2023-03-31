Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $900.71

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.71 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 456.50 ($5.61). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 463 ($5.69), with a volume of 40,657 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDEV. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £184.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,028.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 897.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Developments Company Profile

In other news, insider Alex Bevis bought 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($35,242.66). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,593.44). Also, insider Alex Bevis bought 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($35,242.66). 44.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.