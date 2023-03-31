Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $900.71

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.71 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 456.50 ($5.61). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 463 ($5.69), with a volume of 40,657 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FDEV. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Frontier Developments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £184.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,028.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 897.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
