FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.15

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.15 and traded as low as $30.19. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 38,150 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

