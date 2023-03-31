GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

