GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
