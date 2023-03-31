Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $613.47 million and approximately $601,572.25 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

