Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $111.97

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.97, but opened at $108.00. Generac shares last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 793,129 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.