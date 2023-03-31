Geneva Partners LLC Buys 2,813 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

